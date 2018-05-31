Councillors call on cabinet to produce climate change 'road map'

A motion calling on Uttlesford District Council (UDC) to develop a 'road map' to tackle climate change will be debated on Monday.

The motion, proposed by four Liberal Democrat, three Green Party and one Conservative Party councillor, will be discussed during a full council meeting starting at 5.30pm at the council offices in London Road, Saffron Walden.

It comes as the council resolved to declare a 'climate and ecological emergency' on July 30 this year. An energy and climate change working group was set up as a result, in order to develop an action plan.

Councillors want the UDC cabinet to develop an 'environmental road map' to be approved by the council next year on February 25. The map would include specific actions, timelines and estimated costs, as well as targets with a deadline of December 2020, "and annually thereafter until April 2023".

In the motion, councillors also want the cabinet to make "substantial provision" in its budget for climate change strategies and plans, and prioritise a range of environmental issues, including tree planting, electric car charging points, renewable energy and the reduction of single-use plastics.

In the motion, the councillors proposed planting a 'tree for life' for each expectant family in Uttlesford, one tree per resident in the next year, and 10,000 trees thereafter. They also propose at least two trees replacing one felled tree.

Regarding electric vehicles charging points, the motion says the environmental road map should see at least 55 points installed within the next year, with 250 by 2023. Councillors also want to prioritise charging points installed on properties owned by the council.

According to the motion, there would also be a focus on installing solar panels on all council buildings, on requiring new builds to have renewable energy sources fitted and on the waste management depot at Great Dunmow as being a 'perfect example' of new green technologies.

The council should, the motion says, aim to end single-use plastics in the district by 2023, increase recycling and provide water fountains across Uttlesford, under the new plans.