Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information after coffee machines were stolen from a lorry parked near Stansted Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lorry driver had his vehicle damaged and eight pallets stocked with the machines were stolen from within.

According to police, the incident happened at Great Hallingbury on Tuesday, November 26, at about midnight.

A statement released by Essex Police said: "The victim parked his articulated vehicle tractor unit with trailer in lay-by close to Stansted Airport overnight.

"Suspects unknown had slit the curtain sides, causing damage, and stole eight pallets of coffee machines."

Police said there was no CCTV in the area and appealing for eyewitnesses to contact them. The value of the coffee machines is unknown.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/187918/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.