Advanced search

Local Recall

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

PUBLISHED: 07:48 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 04 December 2019

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information after coffee machines were stolen from a lorry parked near Stansted Airport.

A lorry driver had his vehicle damaged and eight pallets stocked with the machines were stolen from within.

According to police, the incident happened at Great Hallingbury on Tuesday, November 26, at about midnight.

A statement released by Essex Police said: "The victim parked his articulated vehicle tractor unit with trailer in lay-by close to Stansted Airport overnight.

"Suspects unknown had slit the curtain sides, causing damage, and stole eight pallets of coffee machines."

Police said there was no CCTV in the area and appealing for eyewitnesses to contact them. The value of the coffee machines is unknown.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/187918/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Tough outing but confident performance from Saffron Walden PSG U11 girls

Saffron Walden PSG U11 girls.

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Top award for village gym that’s on the grow

Ollie Emsden (centre) with the Best Boutique Gym trophy

Great second half and derby spoils send Saffron Walden Town shooting up the table

Spike Bell got Saffron Walden Towns third goal against Takeley. Picture: SWTFC

Another title for Saffron Walden’s running master Pete Thompson

Saffron Walden athlete Pete Thompson won gold at the Eastern 5-mile Road Running Championship.
Drive 24