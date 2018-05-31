Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport
PUBLISHED: 07:48 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 04 December 2019
Essex Police is appealing for information after coffee machines were stolen from a lorry parked near Stansted Airport.
A lorry driver had his vehicle damaged and eight pallets stocked with the machines were stolen from within.
According to police, the incident happened at Great Hallingbury on Tuesday, November 26, at about midnight.
A statement released by Essex Police said: "The victim parked his articulated vehicle tractor unit with trailer in lay-by close to Stansted Airport overnight.
"Suspects unknown had slit the curtain sides, causing damage, and stole eight pallets of coffee machines."
Police said there was no CCTV in the area and appealing for eyewitnesses to contact them. The value of the coffee machines is unknown.
Anyone with information about it is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/187918/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.