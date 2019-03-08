Collection box smashed and cash stolen from village church

The collection box in St Mary's Church was broken open. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Opportunist thieves smashed a charity collection box and stole cash from a church in Steeple Bumpstead.

The incident occurred at about 12.40pm yesterday (Thursday) at St Mary's Church, with two men seen entering the church before breaking open a collection box and taking cash.

Rev Jonathan Lowe, who has been in the parish for six years, said: "A couple of chaps were seen entering the church, one looked around while the other broke open the collection box and took out the donations.

"We've had some kids go into the church and do some vandalism before, and in response to that we put in CCTV, but they were just children who were probably bored. It's a bit different when you have two full grown men going into churches in the middle of the day."

Rev Lowe said he did not know how much had been taken but the incident had been reported to police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 of call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.