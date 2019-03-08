Come Together to make a community play in Saffron Walden

A similar project to Lost Letters at Chickenshed, a theatre space in London

On the theme of a sackful of letters found in a disused corner of the sorting office, unopened, never delivered or read, a community play in Saffron Walden is to be devised and all ages and sections of the community are invited to join in.

Those on stage will have worked out the stories over several weeks.

The arts project, being run jointly by Fairycroft House and Saffron Hall, in Saffron Walden is called Come Together.

It is will be open to young and old from all walks of life.

With a working title of The Lost Letters, the eventual show will involve music, drama, writing, film, song, creative movement, inspired by those taking part.

The piece will be created in association with Britten Sinfonia, Orchestras Live, Fairycroft House, Mind in West Essex, Saffron Walden Museum and Saffron Walden County High School.

Those taking part need no previous arts experience, the organisers say, just a curiosity and willingness to try something new.

Director Rachael Yates said: “This project is a chance to make new friends and to speak out about what matters to you, through art.

“How many of us ever have the thrilling and challenging opportunity to build, rehearse and perform a piece of theatre?

“Theatre and the arts can sometimes seem exclusive and unwelcoming unless you have had the opportunities in life to get involved. This project has been designed to welcome everybody, right across our community, and to make every participant matter.”

Angela Dixon, chief executive of Saffron Hall said: “Come Together is about bringing people of all ages across our community together and creating a group where the emphasis is on friendship through creativity. “There will be many powerful social and emotional benefits.”

Eight weekly sessions at Fairycroft House start on Friday, May 10 from 7pm-9pm. The show will be on Sunday, July 21 at Saffron Hall.

Fairycroft House is at 37 Audley Road, Saffron Walden. Email: lost.letters@saffronhall.com or call 01799 588545 to express an interest and you will be sent full project details. Participation is free.

Pictured here is a similar project at Chickenshed in London, a theatre company known for inclusive performances. It has been around for over 40 years and patrons have included Judi Dench and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.