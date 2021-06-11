A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback
- Credit: Big Deal Comedy Club
A Cambridge comedy club is coming back to Saffron Walden for the first time since the pandemic began.
Big Deal Comedy Club has resumed live gigs which started in Cambridge last month (May), and has announced it will come to Fairycroft House on October 16.
Big Deal organiser Leanne Clarke said a return to live comedy is a confidence boost for performers, new and old.
She said: "We're really excited to return to Fairycroft.
"It always brings a supportive crowd, so we're hoping everyone can return, depending on coronavirus regulations.
"Throughout Covid we really struggled online. Live comedy thrives on the atmosphere and being with friends."
She added some new performers have come forward in lockdown.
"But sadly, some acts have been unable to hold on from a year of lost income," Leanne said.
Tickets are now on sale. Get them via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stand-up-comedy-night-tickets-151372024801