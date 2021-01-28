Commission calls on Essex to lead the way in climate action 

Published: 4:58 PM January 28, 2021

Essex could lead the way in the fight against climate change in the UK.

This is what the County Council’s Climate Action Commissioners heard last week from a land use working group.

Proposals were focused on sustainable land management.

Lord Randall, chair of the Commission, said: “Essex could be at the forefront of combating climate change in the UK.

“The county of Essex should grab this opportunity with both hands.”

The Commission is calling for green infrastructure in the county’s towns and villages, and for new developments to be increased to 30% of the land area. This includes creating wildlife areas such as woodlands, meadows, marshes, ponds, dunes, saltmarshes and mudflats, where plants and animals can thrive.

Green infrastructure can reduce pollution and flooding, whilst also increasing biodiversity. It could also decrease carbon levels by absorbing carbon into plants, according to a specialist report discussed at the meeting.