Community archive to document pandemic in Walden through art

Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Saffron Photo. SaffronPhoto 2016

A community archive could be documenting the impact of COVID-19 on Saffron Walden for many generations to come.

Saffron Walden residents have been called to send their experiences of the new coronavirus pandemic through creative means. The entries can be sent as written articles, diaries, poetry, photographs, art, music or film.

The initiative belongs to the Saffron Walden Museum, who, in conjunction with the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, intends to put together a ‘COVID-19’ online archive. A physical or online exhibition may also be organised in due course.

A spokesperson for the initiative said: “We are living through a pandemic which has changed every aspect of the world as we know it. The COVID-19 outbreak has propelled us into history books yet to be written, as our lives have been reshaped beyond anything we could have imagined mere weeks ago.

“There is a great deal that we can do to help future generations to understand the impact of Covid-19 on communities such as ours. You can play your own valuable part in contributing to awareness of the sociological, psychological and economic impact of this disease.”

Anyone who is part of an organisation, club, society or charity is encouraged to ask other members and clients to take part in the initiative.

Teachers, parents and guardians teaching children at home can also encourage them to express their thoughts and feelings in creative ways which could contribute to the archive.

Unlike other projects in normal circumstances, this new local initiative does not have a deadline.

“There is no deadline for submissions, as it is recognised that people might wish to observe in their chosen media the development and eventual resolution of the crisis,” the initiative spokesperson said.

Submissions will be curated by Jenny Oxley, the museum’s education officer, and should be sent by email to museum@uttlesford.gov.uk with ‘CV Walden’ as the subject.

Digital submissions are preferred for the time being, due to social distancing measures introduced across the country by the government. Non-digital submissions will be accepted at a later date, once the threat of infection is over.