Community oven to be built after lockdown following musical fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 May 2020

Left to right: James White, Paul Price-Smith (harmonica), Brooke Bond (double bass), who form James White and Insert Name Here together with Lee Dorrington. They helped fundraise for the community oven. Photo: Chris Shaw.

Left to right: James White, Paul Price-Smith (harmonica), Brooke Bond (double bass), who form James White and Insert Name Here together with Lee Dorrington. They helped fundraise for the community oven. Photo: Chris Shaw.

Chris Shaw

A Saffron Walden food charity has announced it will build a community oven in the town for everyone to look forward to and enjoy after the lockdown.

Crimson Shadow is one of the bands who performed at Fairycroft House to fundraise for the oven.Crimson Shadow is one of the bands who performed at Fairycroft House to fundraise for the oven.

Dig It Community Allotment said the oven was meant to be built at the end of March, but the very same week the UK government announced the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The oven, which will be made with clay and sand, will be built as a permanent feature at Fairycroft House after the lockdown. It will be used for community events, including pizza nights.

Laura Thompson-Harper, administration manager for Dig It Community Allotment, said: “We have had to delay the build because of the lockdown unfortunately, but we will do it once this is over.

“It will be an eco-oven for community use, and it will be made to fit with the building, with a music theme. It’s a bit of an art project as well.”

Laura said the oven will be built thanks to a successful live music charity event held before the lockdown at Fairycroft House.

“Everybody is still very enthusiastic,” she said, adding: “All the people attending said they would be delighted to help once all this is over.”

The event raised £358 towards buying the materials needed for the oven. The night was filled with music from some of the best local bands, including James White & Insert Name Here, Crimson Shadow, Moonshine Coyote and Eva’s Dream.

A video of James White & Insert Name Here and Rosie, five, performing Where Did You Sleep Last Night during the event, has been provided to this newspaper by Ian May.

Raffle prizes were donated by Fairycroft House and Hart’s Books, Waitrose, Dorringtons and The Barber Shop Company. All bar proceeds were given towards to the cause as well.

“We were absolutely delighted at the support given by the local community for this event. Saffron Walden has such a beautiful community spirit.

“The bands who performed were outstanding and Fairycroft House have been so generous with their venue, time and contributions to our charity. Huge thank you to all who took part and attended on the night,” said Laura.

Please note that the Saffron Walden Reporter’s office is based at Fairycroft House.

