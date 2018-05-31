Container "well alight" at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook Archant

Local firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Saffron Walden recycling centre on the morning of Sunday, January 5.

The crews went to the centre on Thaxted Road because of a "well alight" large industrial waste container. The container was posing a high risk of radiated heat to surrounding ones.

A spokesperson for the Saffron Walden Fire Station said: "We used water from a nearby hydrant to pump several hundred gallons onto the fire in order to prevent it from spreading. Due to the heavy smoke emitting from the fire, we also used breathing apparatus.

"The site was closed whilst firefighting action was in progress but it is now back fully operational."

The firefighters returned to the site in the afternoon to check for hotspots and found several deep seated ones in the compacted garden waste recycling container.

"We used our wildfire gear, a thermal imaging camera and a hosereel water jet to extinguish the remaining small fires. The site was handed back to the local authority who manages this large recycling site," a further statement from the services added.

