Contents from manor house go under the hammer

Published: 7:00 AM June 8, 2021

Contents from Folly Mill in Thaxted go under the auctioneer's hammer later this month.

Folly Mill, a Grade II-listed manor house, dates back to the late 16th century and is within a 222-acre estate which has been used over the past 80 years as a party venue and a base for country pursuits. The property and land were sold in April.

Sworders is offering contents from Folly Mill in 37 lots on June 29 to 30.

It includes traditional English and Continental furniture, paintings and decorative arts from the 17th to 19th centuries alongside an array of modern art.

Contents from Folly Mill, Thaxted going under the auctioneer's hammer include a large Chinese Imari punch bowl estimated at £200 to £300, and a pair of Chinese Paktong pricket candlesticks from the 17th century estimated at £2,000 to £3,000 - Credit: Sworders

Estimates for the collection range from £200 to £300 for a large Imari punch bowl to £3,000 to £5,000 for an Dutch painting showing revellers outside an inn by a follower of Peeter Gysels.

Contents from Folly Mill, Thaxted going under the auctioneer's hammer include this Continental walnut refectory table from the 19th century which has a guide price of £1,500 to £2,000 - Credit: Sworders

Contents from Folly Mill, Thaxted going under the auctioneer's hammer include a Spanish walnut table from the 17th century estimated at £600 to £800 and artwork from the early 17th century showing St Barbara holding a palm frond with the tower beyond estimated at £800 to £1,200 - Credit: Sworders

The selection of modern art will be offered in the firm’s Modern and Contemporary Art sale later in the year.

You may also want to watch:

See https://www.sworder.co.uk/folly-mill-essex/