Contents from manor house go under the hammer
- Credit: Sworders
Contents from Folly Mill in Thaxted go under the auctioneer's hammer later this month.
Folly Mill, a Grade II-listed manor house, dates back to the late 16th century and is within a 222-acre estate which has been used over the past 80 years as a party venue and a base for country pursuits. The property and land were sold in April.
Sworders is offering contents from Folly Mill in 37 lots on June 29 to 30.
It includes traditional English and Continental furniture, paintings and decorative arts from the 17th to 19th centuries alongside an array of modern art.
Estimates for the collection range from £200 to £300 for a large Imari punch bowl to £3,000 to £5,000 for an Dutch painting showing revellers outside an inn by a follower of Peeter Gysels.
The selection of modern art will be offered in the firm’s Modern and Contemporary Art sale later in the year.
You may also want to watch:
See https://www.sworder.co.uk/folly-mill-essex/
Most Read
- 1 Essex education to get a £1.5 million boost
- 2 Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing
- 3 Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour
- 4 Secretary of State 'cannot call in' Stansted Airport expansion
- 5 Contents from manor house go under the hammer
- 6 Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
- 7 Flying day at IWM Duxford commemorates 77th anniversary of D-Day
- 8 TOWIE fans help raise over £8,000 for four Essex charities
- 9 Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single
- 10 Meet Sewards End's Wild Child Club