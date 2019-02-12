Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New housing development in Saffron Walden named after former mayor

PUBLISHED: 13:47 05 March 2019

L-R: Daphne Cornell, Cllr John Spence (Essex County Council), Di Hart from L&Q, Cllr Lesley Wells (Uttlesford District Council) and Cllr Julie Redfern (Uttlesford District Council). Picture: FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

L-R: Daphne Cornell, Cllr John Spence (Essex County Council), Di Hart from L&Q, Cllr Lesley Wells (Uttlesford District Council) and Cllr Julie Redfern (Uttlesford District Council). Picture: FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

© FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The district’s first independent living housing scheme, named after a former mayor of Saffron Walden, is due to open this spring.

Local dignitaries marked the upcoming launch of the development in Saffron Walden by planting a tree at the site.

Exclusively for over 55s, Cornell Court has been delivered by L&Q, in partnership with Uttlesford District Council, Essex County Council and Homes England.

The £12million scheme has been named after Daphne Cornell, a former mayor of Saffron Walden, to reflect her contribution as a town and district councillor and lifelong involvement in local charity work.

The new development, due for occupation this spring, will offer seventy-three self-contained apartments for rent. The development will offer a wealth of communal spaces including a lounge, roof terrace, and a library. There will be a variety of facilities such as health services, social activities and a hair salon, all of which can be delivered to residents within the comfort of their own home.

Providing an alternative to residential care, this scheme is the first independent living scheme in the area, which offers 24/7 on-site emergency support from L&Q Living, L&Q’s care and support subsidiary – balancing independent living with services for its residents. The group are currently recruiting for care and support staff for the development.

Councillor Julie Redfern, Uttlesford District Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This scheme is an excellent example of how partnership working can help us to achieve our aims of developing the type of housing that Uttlesford needs. Cornell Court is an impressive facility and the first of its kind in the district which will allow some of our more mature residents to live happy, confident and independent lives for as long as possible.

“I am especially pleased that the building has been named after Daphne Cornell. Daphne has done so much for residents and the town over many years and this is a fitting recognition for her outstanding contribution.”

Councillor John Spence, cabinet member for health and adult social care at Essex County Council, said: “Given the aging population in Essex, we need to be creative to continue to provide support that is better for the resident and is financially sustainable.

“Cornell Court is the manifestation of doing something different. I am delighted to help launch this facility that will simultaneously support the resident while maintaining their independence.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint found dead at Dunmow home

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Uttlesford crime round-up: Stolen cars, hare coursing and criminal damage

A round-up of crime reported in Uttlesford last month.

Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Runner from Saffron Walden to raise funds in memory of fallen armed forces comrades

Jez Poulter. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint found dead at Dunmow home

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Uttlesford crime round-up: Stolen cars, hare coursing and criminal damage

A round-up of crime reported in Uttlesford last month.

Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Runner from Saffron Walden to raise funds in memory of fallen armed forces comrades

Jez Poulter. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

New housing development in Saffron Walden named after former mayor

L-R: Daphne Cornell, Cllr John Spence (Essex County Council), Di Hart from L&Q, Cllr Lesley Wells (Uttlesford District Council) and Cllr Julie Redfern (Uttlesford District Council). Picture: FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

REVIEW: A Song at Twilight at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a drama of lost love

Simon Callow as Sir Hugo Latymer, Jane Asher as Carlotta Gray in A Song at Twilight

Uttlesford crime round-up: Stolen cars, hare coursing and criminal damage

A round-up of crime reported in Uttlesford last month.

Minister meets next generation of female aviators at Stansted Airport College

Year 3 girls from Thaxted Primary School with Baroness Sugg at Stansted Airport. Picture: TONY PICK
Drive 24