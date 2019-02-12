New housing development in Saffron Walden named after former mayor

L-R: Daphne Cornell, Cllr John Spence (Essex County Council), Di Hart from L&Q, Cllr Lesley Wells (Uttlesford District Council) and Cllr Julie Redfern (Uttlesford District Council). Picture: FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY © FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The district’s first independent living housing scheme, named after a former mayor of Saffron Walden, is due to open this spring.

Local dignitaries marked the upcoming launch of the development in Saffron Walden by planting a tree at the site.

Exclusively for over 55s, Cornell Court has been delivered by L&Q, in partnership with Uttlesford District Council, Essex County Council and Homes England.

The £12million scheme has been named after Daphne Cornell, a former mayor of Saffron Walden, to reflect her contribution as a town and district councillor and lifelong involvement in local charity work.

The new development, due for occupation this spring, will offer seventy-three self-contained apartments for rent. The development will offer a wealth of communal spaces including a lounge, roof terrace, and a library. There will be a variety of facilities such as health services, social activities and a hair salon, all of which can be delivered to residents within the comfort of their own home.

Providing an alternative to residential care, this scheme is the first independent living scheme in the area, which offers 24/7 on-site emergency support from L&Q Living, L&Q’s care and support subsidiary – balancing independent living with services for its residents. The group are currently recruiting for care and support staff for the development.

Councillor Julie Redfern, Uttlesford District Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This scheme is an excellent example of how partnership working can help us to achieve our aims of developing the type of housing that Uttlesford needs. Cornell Court is an impressive facility and the first of its kind in the district which will allow some of our more mature residents to live happy, confident and independent lives for as long as possible.

“I am especially pleased that the building has been named after Daphne Cornell. Daphne has done so much for residents and the town over many years and this is a fitting recognition for her outstanding contribution.”

Councillor John Spence, cabinet member for health and adult social care at Essex County Council, said: “Given the aging population in Essex, we need to be creative to continue to provide support that is better for the resident and is financially sustainable.

“Cornell Court is the manifestation of doing something different. I am delighted to help launch this facility that will simultaneously support the resident while maintaining their independence.”