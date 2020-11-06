Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase
PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 November 2020
Getty Images
Uttlesford and Chelsmford had a decrease in Covid-19 cases, but Braintree had a small increase, latest data from Essex County Council suggests.
Uttlesford had 70.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to October 29, down from 83.2 the week before.
Meanwhile, Chelmsford had 94.8 as compared to 104.8 the previous week, and Braintree had 56.4, up from 54.4.
There was a total of 1,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Essex during the same week.
As of October 29, the weekly case rate stands at 99.5.
The highest weekly case rates were in Brentwood and Epping Forest, with rates of 214.3 and, respectively, 157.9.
According to data up to November 3, 210 beds were occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in Essex hospital trusts. This equates to 7.3 percent of trust capacity and is nearly 10 percent higher than one week before.
