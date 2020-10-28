Shop Local: Owner speaks of new Suit-ability services and warns of “tough” future

A Saffron Walden business owner’s dry cleaning business has expanded its range of services and he is warning of a “tough” future if local businesses are not supported.

Kam Chauhan, owner of Suit-ability, Saffron Walden. Picture: Supplied by Kam Chauhan Kam Chauhan, owner of Suit-ability, Saffron Walden. Picture: Supplied by Kam Chauhan

Kam Chauhan said Suit-ability has been around since the mid 1980s. Despite the fact that he only took over in September 2016, his shop on Central Arcade off King Street has been flourishing since.

He said: “It’s been transformed in respect to service and customer experience. The quality feedback that I am getting from customers has been really positive.”

Suit-ability does dry cleaning, shoe repairs, key cutting, leather cleaning and alterations.

They sell lint rollers, to remove hair and dust from clothing, and shoe cleaning products.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced them to increase the number of services they offer.Kam said: “Regular work has quieted down because of work from home, so we diversified with stuff like duvets and curtains cleaning.”

He added the store is fully Covid-compliant: “We put new screens up, we have hand sanitisers, we clean the shop every day.

“We are trying to make it as pleasant experience as possible for our customers.”

Everything is done on site, which Kam says is Suitability’s unique selling point.

“I own the business and I make sure things are as good as they can be when they are delivered to you. You are speaking to the boss when you come in, not to someone who doesn’t have a vested interest in the business.

“Shop Local is what we need if we are going to come out of this crisis. If our local businesses aren’t going to be there, we are going to have a tough time in the future.

“Shopping local means popping in and seeing what we have, asking questions about what we do and taking advantage of offers that come about.”

Kam said his regular customers make Suit-ability what it is today.“My customers are all really friendly, all local people, and they really helped me to build the business to what it is now.

“A lot of the time they find out about the business by word of mouth, but I do advertise.”