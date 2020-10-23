New Covid-19 testing site opens in Chelmsford

Photo: PA WIRE Archant

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened this week for those with symptoms to book one of the daily appointments at Sawyers Car Park, Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Testing is available only for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi and wearing a face covering, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Those with appointments will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely.

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts in order to prevent further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, asking them to stay at home for 14 days.