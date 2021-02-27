Published: 5:00 PM February 27, 2021

David Finch has announced he will not seek re-election to the authority at May’s local elections. - Credit: Essex County Council

Essex County Council leader David Finch has announced he will not seek re-election to the authority at May’s local elections.

Cllr Finch, who was first elected a member of ECC in June 2001, was Deputy Leader from 2010 to 2013, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care between 2008 and 2010 and Cabinet Member for Finance and Property from 2003 to 2008.

He told members at the latest full council meeting: “I have been proud to serve as a member of Essex County Council since the very first day I was elected almost 20 years ago, and even prouder to lead this great authority for the past eight years.

Essex County Council - Credit: Archant

"I will leave with an immense sense of pride in what we have achieved in my time as Leader and as a Cabinet Member."

Essex County Council Chief Executive Gavin Jones added: “It’s been a privilege to work with David for the past five years."