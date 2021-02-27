News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Council leader 'will not seek re-election'

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 5:00 PM February 27, 2021   
Cllr David Finch

David Finch has announced he will not seek re-election to the authority at May’s local elections. - Credit: Essex County Council

Essex County Council leader David Finch has announced he will not seek re-election to the authority at May’s local elections.

Cllr Finch, who was first elected a member of ECC in June 2001, was Deputy Leader from 2010 to 2013, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care between 2008 and 2010 and Cabinet Member for Finance and Property from 2003 to 2008.

He told members at the latest full council meeting: “I have been proud to serve as a member of Essex County Council since the very first day I was elected almost 20 years ago, and even prouder to lead this great authority for the past eight years.

Council buildings

Essex County Council - Credit: Archant

"I will leave with an immense sense of pride in what we have achieved in my time as Leader and as a Cabinet Member."

Essex County Council Chief Executive Gavin Jones added: “It’s been a privilege to work with David for the past five years."

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Council
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Footpath sign

Essex Highways

Footpath sign that points to wall is likened to Harry Potter book

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus infections fall sharply in Uttlesford

Coronavirus

Uttlesford sees sharp fall in Covid-19 infections

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Boots, Saffron Walden

Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The site of the proposed 3G pitch at Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Uttlesford District Council

Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch

Louise Dunderdale

person