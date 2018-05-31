Council reveals where and when to recycle your Christmas tree in Uttlesford

Photo: ARCHANT Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Uttlesford District Council announced it will be providing skips and refuse vehicles for the purpose of recycling Christmas trees at a number of locations this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trees can be brought together with other green waste to locations in Saffron Walden and Dunmow villages on January 11 and 12.

Recycled trees can become good quality compost, soil conditioner or chippings.

Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/christmastreerecycling to find out when and where the service will be offered or see the details below.

Alternatively, you can recycle your Christmas trees at your local recycling centre for household waste. Opening times are available at www.loveessex.org.

Saturday, January 11

Great Dunmow Chequers Lane car park 9am to 3pm

Ashdon Fallowden Lane car park 9am to 10am

Great Easton Village Hall 9am to 10am

Hadstock Village green 10.15am to 11.15am

Stebbing The Downs 10.15am to 11.15am

Felsted Bannister Green 11.30am to 12.30pm

Great Chesterford Meadow Road 11.45am to 12.45pm

Barnston Village Hall 1.15pm to 2.15pm

Littlebury Recreational ground 1.30 to 2.30pm

High Easter Village Hall 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Chrishall The Red Cow 2.45pm to 3.45pm

Sunday, January 12

Little Hallingbury Village car park 9am to 10am

Stansted Lower Street car park 9am to 10am

Hatfield Heath Broomfields 10.15am to 11.15am

Manuden Carters Hill 10.15am to 11.15am

Clavering Village Hall 11.30am to 12.30pm

Hatfield Broad Oak Barnfields 11.30am to 12.30pm

Newport Allotments 1.15pm to 2.15pm

White Roding Sports & Social Club car park 1.15pm to 2.15pm

Leaden Roding School car park 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Thaxted Margaret Street car park 2.45pm to 3.45pm

High Roding Broadfields 3.45pm to 4.45pm