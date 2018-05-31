Council reveals where and when to recycle your Christmas tree in Uttlesford
PUBLISHED: 08:40 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 06 January 2020
Uttlesford District Council announced it will be providing skips and refuse vehicles for the purpose of recycling Christmas trees at a number of locations this month.
The trees can be brought together with other green waste to locations in Saffron Walden and Dunmow villages on January 11 and 12.
Recycled trees can become good quality compost, soil conditioner or chippings.
Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/christmastreerecycling to find out when and where the service will be offered or see the details below.
Alternatively, you can recycle your Christmas trees at your local recycling centre for household waste. Opening times are available at www.loveessex.org.
Saturday, January 11
Great Dunmow Chequers Lane car park 9am to 3pm
Ashdon Fallowden Lane car park 9am to 10am
Great Easton Village Hall 9am to 10am
Hadstock Village green 10.15am to 11.15am
Stebbing The Downs 10.15am to 11.15am
Felsted Bannister Green 11.30am to 12.30pm
Great Chesterford Meadow Road 11.45am to 12.45pm
Barnston Village Hall 1.15pm to 2.15pm
Littlebury Recreational ground 1.30 to 2.30pm
High Easter Village Hall 2.30pm to 3.30pm
Chrishall The Red Cow 2.45pm to 3.45pm
Sunday, January 12
Little Hallingbury Village car park 9am to 10am
Stansted Lower Street car park 9am to 10am
Hatfield Heath Broomfields 10.15am to 11.15am
Manuden Carters Hill 10.15am to 11.15am
Clavering Village Hall 11.30am to 12.30pm
Hatfield Broad Oak Barnfields 11.30am to 12.30pm
Newport Allotments 1.15pm to 2.15pm
White Roding Sports & Social Club car park 1.15pm to 2.15pm
Leaden Roding School car park 2.30pm to 3.30pm
Thaxted Margaret Street car park 2.45pm to 3.45pm
High Roding Broadfields 3.45pm to 4.45pm