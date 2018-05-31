Council's street lights on during New Year celebrations

Archant

Essex County Council (ECC) kept all its street lights on from New Year's Eve to the morning of New Year's Day.

The decision came despite ECC's announcement earlier in December that thousands of duplicate street lights could be switched off in the county, in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The Council had already kept all its lights on throughout the night on Christmas Eve to the morning of Christmas Day, due to recognising that "many people are out celebrating late".

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader of ECC and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: "We recognise this time of year often involves journeys later at night than during the rest of the year, so it seems sensible to make an exception by putting the lights on throughout these two nights."

Currently, streetlights in most residential areas are switched off between 1am and 5am. The reasons given by the council are: saving power and carbon dioxide emissions, cutting down on light pollution and saving taxpayers' money.