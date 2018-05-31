Councillor continues new Stansted pharmacy campaign as Boots extends hours

A parish councillor is pleased that a Stansted pharmacy has increased its opening hours during the coronavirus lockdown – but, in the light of reduced capacity, still believes something should be done about licensing another local pharmacy to help with the demand.

Daniel Brett, who is part of Stasted Parish Council, launched an urgent call for action last month to expand pharmaceutical services in Stansted, after repeated efforts over the past three years.

The appeal came as Boots is currently the only pharmacy in Stansted to have a licence which allows them to dispense medicines on the same day – but has initially reduced its opening hours during the current health crisis from 7am-7pm (Monday to Friday) and 9am-5pm (Saturday) before the lockdown, to 10am-12pm and 2-4pm since.

Now, the pharmacy has extended its opening hours to 9am–12pm and 2–5pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am–12pm and 2-4 pm on Saturday.

Cllr Brett said: “Pharmacies are on the frontline and the government says they are essential to primary care. Even in the best of times, the Stansted community and surrounding villages need more pharmacy capacity. In this crisis, we should have additional capacity.

“Stansted Pharmacy could provide the capacity to process same-day prescriptions if it was given a licence, even on a temporary basis, to relieve the burden off Boots and provide more options for patients. Stansted Pharmacy does process repeat prescriptions, but without a licence it cannot deliver emergency prescriptions on the same day.”

The councillor said it is not too hard for the government to hand temporary licences to chemists to allow them to dispense on sites where there are qualified, registered pharmacists, such as at Stansted Pharmacy.

Stansted Pharmacy’s management is also said to already operate licensed pharmacies in other places such as Streatham, London.

A Boots spokespersn said: “We would like to thank all our patients in the Stansted community for their ongoing support during this difficult time.

“The increase in demand for prescriptions coupled with colleagues needing to self-isolate has meant that we have had to temporarily alter our opening hours.

“Thanks to the support of colleagues from other stores, we are now able to extend our opening hours further.”

The opening hours are currently said to be weekly reviewed by Boots.