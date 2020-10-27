Cyclist in his 70s died after being hit by car on Wenden Road

A cyclist in his 70s died at the scene of a road accident on Quicksie Hill/Wenden Road, between Wendens Ambo and Arkesden, on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said a black Mini and a bicycle had collided on Wenden Road at around 3.40pm.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or has any dash cam footage - particularly anyone who saw a family group of cyclists in the lead up to the collision.

Essex County Councillor John Moran said he had known the cyclist, and offered his condolences and support to the family.

Cllr Moran said: “At the moment, it’s hard to know what caused the accident. Essex County Council are waiting a police report. I am keeping a very keen eye on that.

“My thoughts are very much with the family of the deceased and other people who might be affected by this accident.

“If there is anything with regard to the condition of the road, the road signage, or anything in regard to how the verges are maintained, that has contributed to the accident in any way, I will push to have repairs or alterations done.”

Cllr Moran said he expects a full report in approximately two weeks, and he will share the details with parish and district councillors.

If you have any information about the accident, call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 785 of October 25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.