New supermarket and residential facilities could come to Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 September 2020

The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.

Endurance Estates

A planning application to develop new facilities on the former Pulse Flexible Packaging factory site on Radwinter Road was discussed by Saffron Walden Town Council and will be debated again by the planning and road traffic committee at the end of September.

Councillor Richard Porch, deputy mayor and chair of planning at Saffron Walden Town Council. Photo: Lorraine Chitson.Councillor Richard Porch, deputy mayor and chair of planning at Saffron Walden Town Council. Photo: Lorraine Chitson.

The proposal from Endurance Estates is to build a Lidl supermarket, a 70-bed care home and 49 retirement apartments. The applicant said the proposals will bring a multi-million pound investment into the local economy which could create 110 jobs.

Councillor Richard Porch, chair of the council’s planning committee, said after a council meeting last week: “Is there a need for another 70-bed care home in the town and do we need another supermarket in Walden?”

The supermarket would be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, including bank holidays and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays. The application states there will be a maximum of two heavy goods vehicle deliveries to the store per day, and all waste will be collected at the same time.

A decision is due to be taken by Uttlesford District Council by November 11.

The proposed care home at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.The proposed care home at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.

