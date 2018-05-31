Councils launch 'Love Essex not plastic' campaign

Large Quantity of Used Disposable Cups josemoraes

Uttlesford District Council (UDC) is joining local authorities across Essex in the new 'Love Essex not plastic' campaign, encouraging residents to reduce their plastic footprint.

The countywide campaign aims to tackle plastic wastage by highlighting the issues surrounding single-use plastics and urging households to do their bit in reducing plastic wastage across Essex.

Launched on January 6, the campaign aims to inspire Essex residents make a New Year's resolution and take the 'Love Essex Plastic Pledge'.

Throughout the year, the campaign will be sharing tips and tricks online, to show alternatives to plastics from reusable cups to bags for life. The campaign hopes that, by focusing on one item every month and encouraging small simple changes, residents can make a difference together and transform Essex.

Councillor Simon Michael Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action at Essex County Council, said: "Thanks to programmes such as Blue Planet II and Drowning in Plastic, we've all seen the devastating impact of becoming a plastic planet.

"It is vital that we all do more to reduce our reliance on single-use plastic. If everyone in Essex used one less plastic bottle, we'd save 1.5 million bottles alone."

Each year, 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced worldwide, with 40 per cent comprising single-use items such as plastic bottles, carrier bags and coffee cups. In the UK, only 57 per cent of plastic bottles are collected to be recycled.

In Uttlesford, council figures show 51 per cent recycled or composted waste.

A spokesperson for Uttlesford District Council said: "The council is already achieving a high level of recycling and we're in the process of reviewing current arrangements.

"UDC is a partner in the Love Essex campaign, which aims to promote public awareness and action on resource usage, waste minimisation and recycling. By working together across Essex we are able to promote a consistent message and have a greater impact than would be possible as a single authority."

If you want to be a part of the Love Essex solution to plastic, take the Plastic Pledge at www.loveessex.org/plasticpledge.