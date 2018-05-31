County council leader sends Easter message

The leader of the county council released an Easter message for local residents.

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, started by thanking everyone for staying at home and saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The last few weeks have been challenging for everyone. Whether you are a key worker, or staying at home juggling work, childcare and home-schooling, I want to thank every single person who is complying with the current restrictions and social distancing guidelines. You really are helping to protect our NHS and save lives.

“We only need to look at how much traffic has reduced on our roads to know that the majority of people across Essex understand the importance of the current restrictions, are only making trips for essentials like food or medicine and are exercising close to home.

“Inevitably there have been some who think that these rules do not apply to them. I have a stark message for you, if you are one of the minority. Coronavirus is a killer. By ignoring the restrictions, you risk your own life, and those of others.

“I understand that the current curbs on normal life are hard for many. Not being able to see family members and friends is especially challenging, even more so during religious holidays and celebrations, and while the sun is shining.

“Whilst we want you to enjoy this long weekend, I want to ask residents: please continue to follow the government’s guidance.

“Please do not meet with friends and family. Please do not travel unnecessarily to beaches, beauty spots or country parks. Not following this guidance, even for a day, could have serious implications and lead to much stricter restrictions being put in place.

“Leading faith organisations have produced some excellent advice on ways to pray and observe at home and we are working closely with faith leaders across Essex to share useful advice.

“Staying home need not be a bore. If you have children, our friends at Explore Essex are holding a virtual Easter egg hunt to share some Easter cheer. It’s very easy to get involved and join in. You can download a template from their website and get started straight away.

“I would like to thank the people of Essex for persevering through this difficult time. I wish you all a peaceful and happy Easter weekend.”