Fire service answers most common questions from Essex residents 

Published: 2:00 PM January 30, 2021

Firefighters reached out to residents online to answer their concerns about smoke and carbon dioxide alarms, and charging electronic devices safely.

Due to the latest lockdown restrictions, Essex Fire and Rescue Service has not able to carry out as many home fire safety visits as usual, so organised a live Q&A session on social media instead.

The event was hosted by Watch Manager Paul Pemberton and Safe and Well Officer Rhys Drury on Tuesday, January 26.

Some residents asked if it is safe to leave phone chargers going overnight on a bedside table.

The service said: “We advise to not charge items like mobile phones, tablets, or e-cigarettes overnight, or longer than the recommended charging time. For most new phones, that is only a few hours.

“Where possible, we recommend not leaving them unattended when charging the during the day. Ideal position would be hard surface that is non-combustible or heat resistant.”

The service said that a long, L-shaped hallway requires one smoke alarm near to the bedroom doorways, and another one where the direction changes at the L shape. They recommended testing alarms every week, or, if that is not possible, at least once a month. Both battery-powered and hard-wired smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, according to the experts.

They said there should be one carbon monoxide alarm in every room containing a fuel burning appliance, and additional alarms may be placed in occupants’ rooms for them to receive a warning if there is any danger.

For vulnerable residents with mobility and hearing problems, the service said there are special sensory alarms, which have a high intensity LED strobe light and a vibrating pillow pad to warn the user when in bed. They said free home fire safety visits can be booked at www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book with the service, to provide tailored advice to the individual and the property.

If you have a question about your home fire safety, go to the fire service website: http://www.essex-fire.gov.uk/Home_Fire_Safety/