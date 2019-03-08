Advanced search

High school helps with navigating teenage years

PUBLISHED: 11:13 29 October 2019

The event began with a talk about the teenage brain. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) hosted its first ever wellbeing event for parents and carers.

The event, which began with a speech from the school's wellbeing co-ordinator Anna Moorhouse and the special needs coordinator Phil Heath, addressed the challenges of teenage years.

It was attended by several agencies, such as We Are Thrive, Essex Police, Mind in West Essex and Victim Support. They provided information and advice regarding the help available locally for young people, parents and carers.

Parents had the opportunity to attend workshops covering a range of issues, from how to tackle anxiety and anger to how to tackle obesity through healthy eating.

Tracy Woods, administrative assistant at the high school, said: "The event was very well attended by parents and carers - thank you to those of you who attended."

Drive 24