Published: 7:00 AM June 15, 2021

A map showing the Delta Covid variant for regions in England - Credit: Archant

Latest figures show the Indian variant of Covid-19 is rising.

But in Uttlesford, numbers are still low.

Wellcome Sanger Institute data for the seven days up to June 5 shows there were six cases, representing 40 percent of the 15 Covid infections.

It is the highest percentage of Delta variant cases in Uttlesford since April.

There have been 13 cases of the variant - also known as the Delta variant- since it arrived in Uttlesford, and represents 12 percent of the 112 cases.

In South Cambridgeshire there have been 14 Delta variant cases since it arrived in the UK, and it represents eight percent of the 173 Covid cases.

For the seven days up to June 5 in South Cambridgeshire there were 17 Covid cases, of which 11 (65 percent) were Delta variant.

In Braintree, there have been eight Delta variant cases, which represents seven percent of the 107 Covid cases.

In the past seven days up to June 5 in Braintree there were 15 Covid cases, of which seven (47 percent) were the Delta variant.

These numbers are low compared to Bolton. But the data does show there are now very few local authorities reporting zero Delta cases.

Nationally, the Indian variant has risen from 4,227 cases on May 22 to 7,552 on May 29 to 11,449 on June 5. The variant on June 5 represents 41 percent of all Covid-19 cases.

The number of all Covid-19 cases during that timeframe has climbed from 13,184 on May 22 to 18,193 on May 29 to 28,103 on June 5.

Essex County Council's data shows there were 16 people in county hospital beds with Covid-19 on June 8. This compares to 10 the previous week. In January 2021 there were 1,441.

Data on hospital admissions, diagnosis and occupancy are expected to lag behind community cases.

On June 7, the number of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Essex was 12.49, compared to 6.85 per 100,000 the previous week.

However, the number of cases at the peak in December 2020 in Essex was 1,068.76 per 100,000, a 98.8 percent drop.



