Published: 11:00 AM May 6, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on COVID-19. Step 3 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown is due no earlier than Monday, May 17. - Credit: PA

Uttlesford residents have been waiting for the latest roadmap date - Monday May 17 - for what seems like a while now.

In Saffron Walden, Alfresco in the Square has provided Covid-safe seating, for food and drink purchased from the town's shops in the square.

And in Great Dunmow, many organisations have organised pavement cafes and garden drinks.

Come May 17, there is a further easing of Covid-19 lockdown rules and the main change is to indoor hospitality, which will be allowed again.

The government on Monday, May 10 will announce whether restrictions will be relaxed as planned.





What is Step 3 of the roadmap?

As long as the number of Covid cases has a downward trend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to go ahead with the roadmap out of lockdown from May 17.

Pubs and hospitality should be able to serve customers inside, cinemas such as Saffron Screen and theatres including Saffron Hall will be allowed to re-open. So will other indoor attractions, including hotels and holiday accommodation which can open their doors again.

At this step, up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events including wakes.

The four steps set out in the national roadmap are designed to apply to all regions of England at the same time.

Following the move to Step 3, further settings will be permitted to open.

Unless a specific exemption exists, these must only be attended/used in line with the latest wider social contact limits – in a group of six people or two households indoors, or in a group of no more than 30 people outdoors.





When can pubs open indoors?

The indoor areas of hospitality businesses such as pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to open up their indoor spaces again from May 17 at the earliest, but there will still be some restrictions in place.

After eating and drinking al fresco since Step 2 of lockdown easing on April 12, there will be no need to check the weather forecast every time you head to the pub or restaurant from May 17.

Saffron Walden's Market Square hosts al fresco diners during Step 2. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant





Pubs can welcome back customers for a pint inside, rather than outdoor service only, while indoor dining will also resume.

But the same as outdoors, table service will be still be required. So check in advance, and pre-book your table.

As in Step 2, venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, nor will there be a curfew.

However, customers will have to order, eat and drink while seated.





What indoor attractions can open at Step 3?

Indoor entertainment and visitor attractions will be allowed to reopen from Step 3, no earlier than May 17.

According to Cabinet Office guidance on www.gov.uk, this will include:

cinemas (outdoor cinemas will also be permitted to open)

theatres (outdoor theatres will also be permitted to open)

concert halls

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

bingo halls

casinos

bowling alleys

snooker and pool halls.

Saffron Screen is expected to start selling tickets again from May 11 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Film fanatics will be delighted to hear Saffron Screen is expected to begin selling tickets again from Tuesday, May 11.

Its reopening programme is set to be packed with award-winning films.

Thanks to community support, Saffron Hall is also preparing a limited reopening programme.





Indoor as well as outdoor attractions will also reopen at the following:

museums and galleries

adventure playgrounds and activities

skating rinks

games and recreation venues, including laser quest, escape rooms, paintballing and recreational driving facilities

play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks

model villages

trampolining parks

water and aqua parks

theme parks and film studios

zoos, safari parks, aquariums and other animal attractions

botanical gardens, greenhouses and biomes

sculpture parks

landmarks including observation wheels or viewing platforms

stately or historic homes, castles, or other heritage sites.

Audley End House's interior spaces are expected to reopen from May 17 in line with lockdown easing - Credit: Archant

Audley End House is set to open up its interior spaces from May 17, in line with government guidelines, as will indoor seating areas in its cafe.

Much of the gardens have already reopened.

Under plans, the House will open up with social distancing rules in place and limits on visitor numbers.





What else can open from May 17 when lockdown eases?

Conference centres and exhibition halls will also be able to open, and private dining and banqueting events, subject to the capacity limits set out by the government.

Remaining holiday accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen, as can saunas and steam rooms, which are currently closed.

Indoor adult team sports and group exercise classes at gyms will return.





Other events and activities that are able to commence from Step 3 (no earlier than May 17) include:

Business functions such as conferences, exhibitions, trade shows, charity auctions, and private dining events such as charity or gala dinners and awards ceremonies, and corporate hospitality

Air shows, historical/battle re-enactments, live animal performances such as falconry displays at events, and non-elite and professional sporting events.

Duxford fans, listen up! Air shows and historical re-enactments can resume - Credit: IWM / Phil Chaplin

Imperial War Museum Duxford has already announced some of its reopening plans.

From Wednesday, May 19, for example, you might be able to step into the former Second World War nerve centre of RAF Duxford in the Ops Block: Battle of Britain exhibition.





How many people can attend events?

Indoor events and remaining outdoor events, such as elite sports, business events, cinemas and live performance events, will be permitted from Step 3.

Attendances will be restricted though.

Events recommencing at Step 3 will be subject to the following capacity caps:

1,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower, for indoor events

4,000 people or 50 per cent of a site or venue’s capacity, whichever is lower for outdoor events.

For outdoor events taking place in venues with seated capacity of over 16,000, event organisers may apply a 25 per cent capacity cap, up to a maximum of 10,000 seated people.

Audley End plans to host Boy George and Culture Club at Heritage Live in August - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

All things going to plan, Audley End Gardens will host Boy George, Van Morrison and James Blunt at Heritage Live from August 12.





What children’s activities can open from May 17?

Families will be delighted to know indoor children's activities, such as soft play areas, should be open again from May 17.

Places that can open include play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks.





How many households can mix from May 17?

As part of Step 3, no earlier than May 17, the government will look to continue easing limits on seeing friends and family wherever possible.

This means that most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal for now.

Indoors, the 'Rule of 6' or two households will apply but the government is keeping this under review.





Does social distancing still apply from May 17?

The government is due to update advice on social contact between friends and family, including hugging.

But until this point, people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble.

Before Step 4 begins, the government will also complete a full review of social distancing and other long-term measures that have been put in place to cut coronavirus transmission, such as the wearing of face coverings.





How many people can attend my wedding from May 17?

As part of the Step 3 rules, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are permitted for up to 30 people in Covid-19 secure venues that are allowed to open. This is up from the current number of 15 people.

This limit will also apply to other types of significant life events, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Government guidance says receptions can also go ahead with up to 30 people in a Covid-19 secure indoor venue, or outdoors. This includes private gardens.

Further details on receptions at this step will be updated by the government.

At Step 4, the government hopes to remove all limits on weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions.

This will be subject to the results of the Scientific Events Research programme.





How many can attend a funeral?

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said on Monday, May 3 that the legal limit of 30 mourners will be removed as part of the next stage of lockdown easing, expected on May 17.

Instead, the capacity will be determined by how many people venues, such as places of worship or funeral homes, can safely accommodate while maintaining social distancing.

This includes both indoor and outdoor venues and all organisers must continue to be Covid-secure and follow social distancing rules, the MHCLG said.

While venue capacities will vary, many will allow "significantly" more than 30 people to attend, the MHCLG said.





When is Step 4?

The fourth step of the government's lockdown easing roadmap is scheduled for no earlier than Monday, June 21.

In Step 4 – five weeks after Step 3 – the government hopes to reopen remaining venues, such as nightclubs.

It also hopes to lift the restrictions on social contact and large events that apply in Step 3, enabling gigs, festivals and theatre performances to attract crowds above the Step 3 capacity restrictions.

This is subject to the outcome of the Events Research Programme, and a review of social distancing measures.

Officials will also look to relax Covid-secure requirements on businesses, subject to the outcome of the reviews.