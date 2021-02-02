Published: 8:00 AM February 2, 2021

Wimbish and Debden residents have helped fund a temporary Covid-19 quarantine centre in their twin community in Nepal.

Villagers in Tang Ting needed financial help to buy beds, mattresses, blankets and pillows for returnees who had lost their jobs in the Middle East and Malaysia due to the pandemic and who were required to quarantine for two weeks in an area of the local school.

Tina Knight, Joint President of the Tang Ting Twinning Association (TTTA), contacted trustees to collect donations and Ted Browne, a trustee from Wimbish, made sure funds were sent out immediately.

Gurkhas from Tang Ting are part of the 33 Royal Engineer Regiment based at Carver Barracks.

Villagers have sent a letter to the TTTA passing on their "humble thanks to all the kind people in Debden and Wimbish for their generosity."

For further information contact info@tangting.org or phone 01799 540881