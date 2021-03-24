Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021

A family got together to musically mark 'The Final Lockdown’ of the Covid pandemic.

Saffron Walden resident Nadia Marson said they wanted to spread positivity by doing a parody of ‘The Final Countdown’ song of Swedish band Europe.

Together with husband Stan, the parents followed daughter Angelina and son Ethan’s directions. The children wrote the lyrics and edited the video.

Dog Sunny also makes an appearance at the end of the video.

Nadia said: “Both Angelina and Ethan sing. Angelina also played the piano and has been teaching me how to sing.

“My husband plays the guitar and the double bass”.

She added: “It was so much fun. It felt like we actually accomplished something and really brought the family together.

“I think a lot of people liked it because they could relate to it.”

Angelina said: “If it wasn’t for the lockdown, we wouldn’t have had time to do it.”

The quartet previously did a cover of Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, towards the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch 'The Final Lockdown' here.