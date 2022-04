Gallery

Saffron Walden Crank Up at Carver Barracks, Wimbish

Steam and vintage vehicle enthusiasts flocked to Carver Barracks, Wimbish for the two-day Saffron Walden Crank Up.

It is the first time the event, run by the East Anglian Traction Engine Society, has been held at Carver Barracks, on the former Debden aerodrome.

Organisers said there were 12 full-sized steam engines and around 25 miniatures taking part.

There were also tractors, classic cars and motorbikes, alongside a traditional fairground, trade and craft stalls, and refreshments.

The event is run by a small team of dedicated volunteers.

Last year the event did not run because of the pandemic.

