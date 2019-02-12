Fire crew called to crash in Elsenham

The vehicle crashed in Hall Road, Elsenham. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATION Archant

Firefighters were called to the scene of a collision in Elsenham yesterday (February 20) where a vehicle had left the road and crashed into trees.

Stansted Fire Station said on Twitter: “At 05.22am yesterday, we were called to a road traffic collision in Hall Road, Elsenham.

“A car had left the roadway and gone into the trees. Passersby had got the male driver out of his vehicle before we arrived so all that was left for us to do was make the vehicle safe.”

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said crews did not attend the incident.