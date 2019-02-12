Firefighters free casualty after crash in Debden involving lorry and van
PUBLISHED: 16:02 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 22 February 2019
Archant
Fire crews were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision in Debden this morning (February 22).
The collision in Henham Road involved a van and HGV.
Firefighters from Stansted, Newport and Saffron Walden worked with paramedics to help release one casualty trapped in their vehicle.
The casualty was released at 12:15pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.
A woman, the passenger in the van, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle. One person was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for further treatment.”
Essex Police said a 30-year-old man, the driver of the van, has been reported for careless driving.