Firefighters free casualty after crash in Debden involving lorry and van

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision in Henham Road, Debden. Archant

Fire crews were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision in Debden this morning (February 22).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision in Henham Road involved a van and HGV.

Firefighters from Stansted, Newport and Saffron Walden worked with paramedics to help release one casualty trapped in their vehicle.

The casualty was released at 12:15pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.

A woman, the passenger in the van, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle. One person was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for further treatment.”

Essex Police said a 30-year-old man, the driver of the van, has been reported for careless driving.