Crews battle for hours to extinguish field fire

A tractor and baler caught fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: CFRS Archant

A tractor fire in Chrishall Grange spread to 10 acres of standing crop.

A total of 10 fire crews responded to reports of a blaze in Crawley End, at about 2.30pm, on Tuesday.

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Gamlingay, St Neots, Newport and Saffron Walden, from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Baldock and Royston from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Newmarket, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a tractor and baler on fire which had spread to 10 acres of standing crop, stubble and hedge grows. Firefighters used eight hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 6.45pm."

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental.