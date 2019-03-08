Advanced search

Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:16 01 May 2019

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale after closing suddenly last month. Picture: ARCHANT

The Cricketers Arms pub in Rickling Green, which closed last month due to “unforeseen circumstances”, is up for sale.

The pub, listed with estate agent Christie & Co, is described as a substantial two-storey detached property.

The building has 10 en-suite bedrooms, a large car park and the bar and restaurant offers seating for 70 people.

With a guide price of £50,000, the pub is described as having 'huge potential'.

“The Cricketers Arms offers the opportunity for a food-led operator to continue to grow this established business,” the estate agent says. “The proximity of Stansted Airport and the near by wedding venue Parklands, Quendon will assist in further building the room revenue.”

