Uttlesford crime round-up: Stolen cars, hare coursing and criminal damage

A round-up of crime reported in Uttlesford last month. Archant

Suspects caused damage to the temporary traffic lights along Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden in what might have been an attempt to remove the batteries.

The incident was reported to police on February 6, but is believed to have happened on February 4.

Other crimes reported last month include thieves breaking into a unit Stansted Distribution Centre in Great Hallingbury by cutting holes in the roof and once inside, climbing down the racking and stealing golf equipment worth £10,000.

An Apple watch was stolen from a security tray at Stansted Airport and unknown suspects caused damage by driving across five crop fields whilst hare coursing in Hill Road in Great Sampford on February 1.

On February 22, in Dunmow Road, Birchanger, thieves cut a small hole in the curtain of the victim’s lorry and stole a pallet of whiskey, which holds approximately 50 boxes, each with six bottles of whiskey inside.

In Thaxted, on February 10, a property in Boyton End was burgled and a red Ford Galaxy was seen parked outside being loaded with stolen property from the address.

In Great Dunmow, a grey Audi A4 was stolen from Granary Court on February 2. In Brick Kiln Drive, suspects broke into a building site on February 6 and attempted to steal a digger from inside. They were disturbed and left the digger on site, making off in a small vehicle. In Stortford Road, on February 7, an unidentified suspect approached a woman and pointed to a location on a map in an attempt to distract her. The suspect then stole her purse from her handbag which contained £25, three bank cards and driving licence.

In Saffron Walden, an unidentified suspect smashed the rear windscreen of a Vauxhall Astra parked in College Close on February 6 using a large metal bar.

A lawn mower worth £300 was stolen from a property in Cambridge Road in Newport in January and a lawn mower was also stolen from a propert in Wicken Road in Clavering on February 8.

Another property was burgled in Middle Street in Clavering on February 16 and a lawn mower was stolen from the shed.

In Newport, burglars attempted to remove ovens from a kitchen at a property in Pastures Close on February 11.

In Wimbish, a cement mixer was stolen from the garden of a property in Elder Street on February 15.

An unidentified suspect entered the garden of a property in Bartholomew Close in Great Chesterford on February 16 and cut their plants, some right to the base.

In Stansted, a suspect painted the victim’s conservatory front doorstep and garden furniture at their property in Manor Road. In Lower Street, on February 19, unknown suspects threw a brick through a shop front, gaining entry and stealing items.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.