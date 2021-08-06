Published: 7:00 AM August 6, 2021

A further 58 new officers have been welcomed into the force at Essex Police.

More than a third of the new officers are women.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, 451 have completed their training and taken part in the passing out ceremony. This equates to just under one new officer per day.

Essex Police said the new staff have joined during a sustained period of growth for the force. By March 2022, they expect to have over 3,500 officers.

At the latest passing our parade for Essex Police, more than a third of the new officers are women. - Credit: Essex Police

The latest passing out parade for new officers at at Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

The Covid-secure ceremony at headquarters was led by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington with guests including Deputy Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner and High Sheriff of Essex Simon Brice.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “We are committed to being an inclusive force, which welcomes people from all walks of life.

“Since last year, more than 2,000 people have applied to join the force. Around 1 in 7 are from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

"Over the same period, almost four in 10 applicants were women. More and more new colleagues chose to disclose their sexuality. But we are not there yet. You can help us in our ambition to be a truly inclusive workforce.”

The latest passing out parade at Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

PC John Sneddon was presented The Kirste Snellgrove Student Officer award to mark the achievements of an exceptional student.

The award was created in 2012 in memory of training Sergeant Snellgrove. During her 22 years’ service with the force, she displayed key values expected of every officer and she loved her role of serving the public.

PC Thomas Moor was awarded The Drill award for the officer who has shown exceptional determination during their foundation training.

Throughout their training, the students have taken part in charity challenges that have raised money for causes including Havens Hospices, the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, Sepsis UK, the Isobel Parmenter Memorial Fund, Little Edi Foundation, and the Essex Retired Police Dog Fund.