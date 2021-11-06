A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime as police investigate a video which appears to show plane passengers chanting abuse at a Jewish man.

Essex Police arrested a 55-year-old man at Stansted Airport as he stepped off a flight from Belgium just before 4pm on Friday (November 5).

The clip, which surfaced online, was filmed as passengers boarded an outbound flight to Belgium.

The passengers are thought to be West Ham supporters who went to watch the team's game against Genk on Thursday, November 4.

The investigation is being led by Chief Superintendent Tom Simons.

Chief superintendent Simons said: "Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

"Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We immediately launched an investigation after being made aware of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport.

"The enquiry is ongoing."

West Ham Football Club said it is "appalled" by the antisemitic chanting.

An official spokesperson for the club said: "West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

"The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals."

The people who sang the antisemitic chant face an "indefinite ban" from the club, the spokesman added.

The spokesperson went on: "We continue to be unequivocal in our stance -- we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."

Essex Police said anybody with phone footage or information about the incident should contact them by phone on 101.