French Bulldog attempted theft from Thaxted home

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 10:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford - Credit: Archive picture

An attempt has been made to steal a small dog from a Thaxted garden.  

During the attempt, the thief opened the back gate of the owner’s garden but in trying to snatch the French Bulldog, the pet ran back to its owner. 

The incident took place at Barnards Field at around 8.35pm on Friday, March 26. 

If you have information about the Thaxted incident, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/53155/21.  

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 


READ ALSO: Essex residents among tens of thousands 'fearful' about dog thefts

Littlebury dog theft attempts saw victim encounter suspect and property damage

Eight-week-old puppy stolen from home

