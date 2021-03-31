Published: 10:00 AM March 31, 2021

An attempt has been made to steal a small dog from a Thaxted garden.

During the attempt, the thief opened the back gate of the owner’s garden but in trying to snatch the French Bulldog, the pet ran back to its owner.

The incident took place at Barnards Field at around 8.35pm on Friday, March 26.

If you have information about the Thaxted incident, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/53155/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





