Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 19, 2021   
Boots, Saffron Walden

Boots, Saffron Walden - Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA

Hundreds of pounds worth of perfume have been stolen after a burglary in a Saffron Walden store.

Boots in Market Place was broken into shortly after 5.30am on Thursday, February 11.  

Police said perfume was taken and the premises doors were damaged. 

A resident said on social media that they found out from visiting the store that all the aftershave and perfume had been stolen from the cabinets and drawers, although these details have not been confirmed. 

A Boots spokesperson said: “We take any attempt at theft extremely seriously, and we have a zero-tolerance approach to it in our stores.  

“As the store was closed at the time of the incident, we can confirm that no colleagues, patients, or customers were harmed.  

“The store is open and trading as normal and we are assisting the police with their investigation.” 

Anyone with information should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. 

Alternatively, call 101 and quote incident 42/24462/21. 

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org. 

