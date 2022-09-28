News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Two in court in connection with cable thefts in the East worth £1 million

Will Durrant

Published: 4:11 PM September 28, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM September 28, 2022
Two men from Stondon Massey, Essex, are due in Colchester Magistrates' Court today (September 28)

Two men from Stondon Massey, Essex, are due in Colchester Magistrates' Court today (September 28) in connection with cable thefts worth £1 million in Essex, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk (File picture) - Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Two men from a village in Essex have been charged in connection with an investigation into cable thefts which total around £1 million.

Levi Lee, aged 20, and Billy Lee, aged 22, both of Chivers Road in Stondon Massey, are due in Colchester Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, September 28).

They have been charged with conspiracy to steal in connection with the high-value thefts which took place in rural portions of north and west Essex, "central" Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Essex Police is investigating a total 25 thefts.

The force arrested the pair while executing a warrant in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, yesterday (September 27).

A 41-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the investigation. He has not been charged and was released on bail until a date in October, a police spokesperson said.

Colchester Magistrates' Court
Essex Police
Brentwood News
Cambridgeshire
Essex

