Cambridge shop and bike thief handed prison sentence

Marcus Sapra was jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order which saw him banned from Tesco and Co-op shops in the area bounded by the M11, A11 and A14 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A bike and shop thief has been jailed after breaching his criminal behaviour order in the Cambridge area.

Marcus Sapra, aged 35, was handed a two-year CBO in November 2020 which saw him banned from all Tesco and Co-op supermarkets in the area bounded by the M11, A11 and A14 roads - including Cambridge, Sawston and Fulbourn.

At Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (September 28, 2022), Sapra pleaded guilty to breaching the order four times between September 6 and 14 this year.

He also admitted to bicycle theft and two counts of shop theft.

Magistrates handed Sapra, of Birdwood Road, Cambridge, a four-week prison sentence for the bike theft.

He was handed an additional eight weeks prison time for the shop thefts and CBO breaches.

PC Jess Freeman, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "We’re committed to tackling bike theft in Cambridge by arresting those responsible and putting them before the courts.

"We hope this sentence serves as a warning to other bike thieves operating in the city that these crimes are taken seriously by the courts and they too could find themselves in prison."