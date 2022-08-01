Cash 'stolen' from woman in her 70s on Saffron Walden's King Street
- Credit: Google Earth
A woman in her 70s has reported having money stolen from her bag in a Saffron Walden town centre street.
According to Essex Police, the money and a purse is thought to have been taken from the woman's bag in King Street between 10.45am and 1pm on Thursday, July 14.
Essex Police officers have released a picture of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the case.
A spokesperson for the force said anybody with information about the reported theft should contact them.
They said: "Please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/184299/22.
"Visit https://www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers by visiting their website (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by calling 0800 555 111."