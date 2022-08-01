A woman in her 70s has reported having money and a purse stolen from her in King Street, Saffron Walden on July 14 - Credit: Google Earth

A woman in her 70s has reported having money stolen from her bag in a Saffron Walden town centre street.

According to Essex Police, the money and a purse is thought to have been taken from the woman's bag in King Street between 10.45am and 1pm on Thursday, July 14.

Essex Police officers have released a picture of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the case.

A spokesperson for the force said anybody with information about the reported theft should contact them.

Police would like to two people who may know about a reported theft in King Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Essex Police

They said: "Please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/184299/22.

"Visit https://www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers by visiting their website (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by calling 0800 555 111."