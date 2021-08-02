Published: 5:40 PM August 2, 2021

An Ipswich man will face trial after pleading not guilty to a string of charges linked to an incident at Cheshunt railway station.

A black 4x4 stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex was driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase on July 16.

Two police officers were hurt in the incident.

Keiran Francis, 34, of Henniker Road in Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges linked to the incident at Hatfield Magistrates Court last Friday (July 30).

Mr Francis will face trial at St Alban's Crown Court, Hertfordshire on August 31, 2021.

He is charged with "unlawfully and maliciously putting across the railway a car with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway".

He is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker, theft of a vehicle, two counts of criminal damage and three additional driving offences.