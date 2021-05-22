Published: 12:00 PM May 22, 2021

Essex Police has held a passing out ceremony for 37 new recruits.

The 22 men and 15 women took part in a Covid-secure ceremony at police headquarters.

May 2021 Essex Police passing out parade - Credit: Essex Police

Officer numbers set to exceed 3,500 by March 2022.

In the past year, extra officers have been combating domestic abuse, sexual violence and County Lines drug supply.

High harm offences are down by 14.7 percent, and violence with injury has fallen by 10 percent.

In his speech, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “By continuing to invest in the teams and officers that investigate the offences which cause the greatest harm, such as domestic abuse, we will be able to support victims, protect vulnerable people, and tackle violent crime.

“I am committed to being an inclusive force, which welcomes people from all walks of life, with all backgrounds, bringing the widest range of experiences and perspectives as long as they meet the highest values and ethics that all of us and the public hold so dear."