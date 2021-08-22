Published: 8:00 AM August 22, 2021

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet of Essex Police will become the new Deputy Chief Constable in September - Credit: Essex Police

A new Deputy Chief Constable has been appointed at Essex Police.

Current Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet, who has served Essex for the entirety of his 25-year-career, is scheduled to take up the post in September.

It will follow the departure of current Deputy Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, who will be taking up her post as Chief Constable of West Mercia.

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said of Mr Prophet's appointment: “I am personally and professionally pleased that Andy Prophet has been successful.

"He has dedicated his working life to protecting and serving the people of Essex.

You may also want to watch:

"His leadership and his commitment to victims of crime, to colleagues at Essex Police and to the people of our county is outstanding. He will do a brilliant job.”

Mr Prophet said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the next Deputy Chief Constable for Essex.

"My entire career has been in this county, and it has been my pleasure to protect and serve people across Essex for more than two decades.

To be able to do it as a Deputy Chief Constable will be an even greater privilege.

“The Essex Police mission is clear; to catch criminals, to protect people and to keep people safe.

“I will work tirelessly, supporting the Chief Constable, to develop our people and our partnerships to do just that.”

Andy Prophet started his policing career in 1996 at Thurrock, where he spent six years on the beat as a Police Constable.

Following a promotion to Sergeant, he undertook the roles of shift supervisor, custody officer and then led a proactive team to tackle local drug dealing, burglary, and street crime in the district.

After five years as a Detective Inspector on CID, he became a District Commander.

He has since served as Local Policing Commander and forged strong links with three bordering Metropolitan Police Service boroughs to tackle criminals travelling from London into Essex and vice versa.

In early 2017 he was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing and Public Protection.

In early 2020, he took on responsibility for the Operational Policing Command and Contact Management, leading on everything from the county’s Marine Unit to the Force Control Room.

Mr Prophet is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for the policing response to anti-social behaviour, street homelessness and e-scooters.

Outside work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, playing cricket, cheering on Manchester United, and being a ‘Dad taxi’.