Second man arrested after anti-Semitic chants filmed on Stansted plane

Police officers arrested a man as he stepped off a flight at Stansted Airport - Credit: Essex Police

A second man has been arrested amid a police investigation into a video showing football fans hurling anti-Semitic abuse at a plane passenger.

Essex Police officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of a Section 4A Public Order offence, which is racially or religiously aggravated, at Stansted Airport.

The arrest took place after a video emerged on social media showing aeroplane passengers singing an anti-Semitic and anti-Tottenham 'song' as a Jewish man boarded a flight to Belgium.

The passengers are thought to be West Ham supporters who went to watch the team's game against Genk on Thursday, November 4.

The 26-year-old man was arrested as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands on Saturday, September 6.

A 55-year-old man was previously arrested for a hate crime on Friday, November 5.

Both men were taken to police stations for questioning and have been bailed until December 1.

Chief Superintendent Tom Simons is leading the investigation into the video.

He said: "Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "The arrests have been made in connection with our investigation of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport.

"The investigation is ongoing."

West Ham United FC has warned that anyone who was spotted singing the anti-Semitic 'song' faces an indefinite ban from the club.

A club spokesperson said: "West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

"The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

"We continue to be unequivocal in our stance -- we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."

Essex Police said anybody with phone footage or information about the incident should contact them by phone on 101.