Latest arrest figures in campaign targeting Christmas drink and drug-driving
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police have made 157 drink or drug driving-related arrests so far in their Christmas campaign.
The figures were released on Monday (Dec 21).
Up to December 17, police arrested 81 people on suspicion of drug driving, 64 were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and 12 were arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.
Temporary Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said: “My officers continue to work proactively to target drivers who are putting others at risk.
“We’ve all had a challenging year with many people experiencing tragedy and we don’t want anyone to experience any more.
You may also want to watch:
“Many of us have moved into a new set of Government Covid-19 regulations meaning fewer cars will be on the roads but my teams will still be out there keeping you safe.”
If you have information about a drink or drug driver call 101, or 999 in an emergency.
