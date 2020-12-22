News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Crime

Latest arrest figures in campaign targeting Christmas drink and drug-driving

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2020   
A drug drive stop carried out by Essex Police and colleagues. Picture: Essex Police

Archive: a drug drive stop carried out by Essex Police - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police have made 157 drink or drug driving-related arrests so far in their Christmas campaign.

The figures were released on Monday (Dec 21).

Up to December 17, police arrested 81 people on suspicion of drug driving, 64 were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and 12 were arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.

Temporary Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said: “My officers continue to work proactively to target drivers who are putting others at risk.

“We’ve all had a challenging year with many people experiencing tragedy and we don’t want anyone to experience any more.

You may also want to watch:

“Many of us have moved into a new set of Government Covid-19 regulations meaning fewer cars will be on the roads but my teams will still be out there keeping you safe.”

If you have information about a drink or drug driver call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid vaccinations given at the Lord Butler
  2. 2 Uttlesford to remain in Tier Two coronavirus restrictions
  3. 3 Uttlesford Christmas bin schedules announced
  1. 4 Tributes paid to nurse who has died after contracting Covid-19
  2. 5 Latest arrest figures in campaign targeting Christmas drink and drug-driving
  3. 6 Surgeon receives award in recognition of teaching work
  4. 7 Winners announced in Christmas competition
  5. 8 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
  6. 9 Hope rocks this Christmas
  7. 10 First Covid-19 vaccinations are given
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Weather

Dogs rescued after they are swept along fast moving water

Louise Dunderdale

person

Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Books

Best 10 children's Christmas books

Louise Dunderdale

person

Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

Louise Dunderdale

person