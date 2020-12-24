Published: 5:00 PM December 24, 2020

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington has thanked Essex residents for uniting to keep each other safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released this week (Wednesday, December 23) have given a snapshot of the work done so far.

Between October 27 and December 22, officers had nearly 11,000 conversations with the public about coronavirus restrictions. Of these, 136 resulted in fixed penalty notices being issued.

In addition, the force has accompanied local authorities on 191 licensing visits and shut down or prevented 22 unlicensed music events. Sound equipment was seized, and on one occasion organisers had attempted to install card payment machines.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “The vast majority of people I have met, and my officers have met, have done what has been asked of them and followed the Government’s Covid-19 regulations. I want to thank every single person who is doing the right thing and staying safe.

“Your support means we can spend more time tackling criminals. That’s what we want to do, and we know that’s what the people of Essex want too.

“Over the last year, we have targeted organised crime gangs and seized millions of pounds worth of drugs and cash. We have taken action against criminals who prey on vulnerable people and children, and have protected victims of domestic abuse, criminal and sexual exploitation and modern slavery. I’m proud of what our officers have done to keep the county safe.”

Essex Police officers will be on patrol as usual over Christmas and the New Year. They will be joined by members of the 517-strong Special Constabulary. In 2020, these volunteers gave more than 195,000 hours of their time.

Chief Constable Chief Harrington added: “Please stay safe, and from the Essex Police family to your family, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas.”

A coloured drawing is displayed in a police car - Credit: Essex Police

Chief Constable BJ Harrington on patrol with a colleague - Credit: Essex Police



