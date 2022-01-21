Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents
- Credit: Essex Police
Two appeals for help have been launched by police.
Alcohol worth a four figure sum was stolen from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, on January 12. Police released an image showing the two men they'd like to speak to.
In a separate incident, a window was damaged shortly after midnight in Elsenham. Police seek the people to come forward and for any footage from passing cars, or witnesses from Glebe End, shortly after midnight on January 2.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For the alcohol theft, please quote the crime reference number 42/11834/22.
For the window damage, quote crime reference number 42/1150/22.