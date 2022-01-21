News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:04 AM January 21, 2022
Essex Police image of two men they want to speak to, Tesco, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex Police released this image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the theft of alcohol from Tesco, Saffron Walden - Credit: Essex Police

Two appeals for help have been launched by police.

Alcohol worth a four figure sum was stolen from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, on January 12. Police released an image showing the two men they'd like to speak to.

In a separate incident, a window was damaged shortly after midnight in Elsenham. Police seek the people to come forward and for any footage from passing cars, or witnesses from Glebe End, shortly after midnight on January 2.

Group of three wearing coats with hoods up, Essex Police handout, Elsenham, Essex

Essex Police released this image of a group of three relating to damage to an Elsenham window - Credit: Essex Police

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For the alcohol theft, please quote the crime reference number 42/11834/22.
For the window damage, quote crime reference number 42/1150/22.

