Crime

New vehicles to catch Essex's criminals on the county's fast roads

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:34 PM January 28, 2022
One of Essex Police's new vehicles which will police the county's main roads, including the M11 and M25

One of Essex Police's new vehicles which will police the county's main roads, including the M11 and M25 - Credit: Essex Police

Police officers will look out for criminals on Essex's roads using new vehicles.

Essex Police received new vehicles for its Roads Policing Unit to search for rule-breakers on major routes across the county.

The new vehicles will help officers and the Metropolitan Police in London with ongoing operations to target drug dealers, violent criminals, sexual offenders and burglars who use roads such as the M11 and M25.

Essex Police has also received £1.5 million in funding from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for in-car video in 80 vehicles.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, described the move as a "game changer."

He said: "The investment in these new vehicles just emphasises our commitment to keeping you safe on the road.

"Through 2022 we will continue this work to help you when you need us, keep you safe from reckless road users, and catch criminals using our road network."

