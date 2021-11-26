Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington with Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford and Julia Peel at the Essex Police Force Awards 2021 - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has presented awards to police officers, police staff, Specials and volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

Winners included Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, who leads the Serious Violence Unit.

DCI Basford received the Anthony Peel Trophy for commendable achievements in crime reduction, presented by Anthony Peel's widow Julia.

His hotspot policing model to focus patrols in areas of high crime saw violent crime drop by more than 70% and street crime drop by over 30% on patrol days during the Essex pilot last year. The scheme has now been rolled out nationally.

He also led a new approach to tackling county lines drugs gangs, to identity and take out gang leaders and dismantle the gangs.

Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson with Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington at the Essex Police Force Awards 2021 - Credit: Essex Police

Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson received the Innovation of the Year award for his work to secure Home Office funding for new technology and to upskill staff who manage known sex offenders. They are now able to examine more devices at the scene.

Detective Inspector Caroline Williams, who worked in the Public Protection Investigations Unit at Harlow to prevent and investigate child and adult sexual exploitation, received the Liam Brigginshaw Award for Outstanding Commitment. She has subsequently retired from the role.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington and VIPs presented the awards.

Mr Harrington said: “It is my chance as Chief Constable to say thank you to everyone and, most importantly, thank their loved ones for their enduring support and patience."